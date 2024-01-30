Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.77 Million Position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 175,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Tanger Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.54%.

In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

