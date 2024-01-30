Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.81 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

