Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,510,000. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,959,000 after acquiring an additional 439,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

