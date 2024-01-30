Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.22. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.