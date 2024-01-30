Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Avantor by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,666 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Avantor by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 11,265,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $118,879,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $106,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

