Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,268 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 3.4 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $201.55 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $212.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.