Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of EPR Properties worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EPR Properties by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE EPR opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.70.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.98%.

Several research firms have commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPR Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682 in the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

