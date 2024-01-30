Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,533 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of L. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Loews by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 21.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Loews by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Loews by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on L. StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE L opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

