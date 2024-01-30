Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,122 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,370 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in F5 by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in F5 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in F5 by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 825 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,542 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $185.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.50 and a 200-day moving average of $163.42.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FFIV

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.