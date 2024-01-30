Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 205 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $254.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.38 and its 200-day moving average is $218.50. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $262.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $321,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 353,135 shares in the company, valued at $81,079,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.82.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

