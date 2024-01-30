Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,387 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Hasbro by 105.7% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.6 %

Hasbro stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -69.83%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

