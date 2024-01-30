Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Lowered to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $236.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $233.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSC. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.35.

NSC opened at $238.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.27 and a 200-day moving average of $214.96. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $255.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $3,238,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

