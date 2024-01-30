Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $238.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $209.00 to $238.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.35.

NSC stock opened at $238.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $255.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,596,505,000 after purchasing an additional 465,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,699,371,000 after purchasing an additional 264,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

