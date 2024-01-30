NOV (NOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOV Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NOV opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.78. NOV has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NOV by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NOV by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NOV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

