Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 421.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.96. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $109.02. The company has a market capitalization of $489.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

