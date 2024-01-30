Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Announces Earnings Results

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:NUE opened at $179.48 on Tuesday. Nucor has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.35.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.
In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
