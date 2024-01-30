Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.65

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and traded as high as $11.70. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 441,144 shares changing hands.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 40.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

