Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.65

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and traded as high as $11.70. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 441,144 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
