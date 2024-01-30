NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $624.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $628.49.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

