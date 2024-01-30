Nykode Therapeutics AS (OTCMKTS:VACBF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in January

Nykode Therapeutics AS (OTCMKTS:VACBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,100 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 664,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nykode Therapeutics AS Stock Performance

VACBF opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Nykode Therapeutics AS has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58.

Get Nykode Therapeutics AS alerts:

About Nykode Therapeutics AS

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nykode Therapeutics AS, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel immunotherapies. The company develops vaccines for the treatment cancer and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidates include VB10.NEO, a cancer neoantigen vaccine, which is in phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ,melanoma, lung, bladder, renal, head, and neck cancer; VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine, which in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus 16 induced malignancies, such as cervical cancer; and VB10.

Receive News & Ratings for Nykode Therapeutics AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nykode Therapeutics AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.