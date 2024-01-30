Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 565.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 94,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 80,565 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 611,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

