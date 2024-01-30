Ocular Therapeutix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,167 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,012% compared to the average volume of 292 call options.
Shares of OCUL stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 589.24%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCUL. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
