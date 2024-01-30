Ocular Therapeutix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,167 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,012% compared to the average volume of 292 call options.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 589.24%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCUL. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.