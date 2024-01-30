OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 181.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 572.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of OGE opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.29%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

