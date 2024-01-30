Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stake Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 13,198.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 225,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter worth $158,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 179.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLPX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

Olaplex Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.98 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 17.00%. Olaplex’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

