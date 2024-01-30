Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $38,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $397.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.02 and a 200-day moving average of $401.14. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.80 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Raymond James cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.89.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

