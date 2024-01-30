Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $729,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.16.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $409.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $242.20 and a 12-month high of $409.98.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

