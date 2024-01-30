Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 27.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 382,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after purchasing an additional 82,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter worth about $730,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Omnicell by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Omnicell by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 720,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $298.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.53 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

