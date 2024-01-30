Oppenheimer Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Market Perform

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Shares of FIVE opened at $186.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

