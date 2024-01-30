Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Orange by 162.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Orange by 2,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Orange by 65.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 17.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orange in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.72 to $13.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Orange Stock Performance

ORAN opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Orange Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

