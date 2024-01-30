Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Short Interest Update

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Owlet in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owlet by 27.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owlet by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owlet by 65.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 503,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the first quarter worth about $841,000.

Owlet stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Owlet has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.

