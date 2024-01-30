Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
OXBR opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.06.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($6.38) million during the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
