Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

OXBR opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($6.38) million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

