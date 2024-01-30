Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Pathward Financial worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.28%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

