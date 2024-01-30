Patrick Industries (PATK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) recently:

1/18/2024 – Patrick Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/12/2024 – Patrick Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Patrick Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $90.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Patrick Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2024 – Patrick Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Patrick Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/7/2023 – Patrick Industries is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Patrick Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $104.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,445,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,490 shares of company stock worth $9,767,003. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

