PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

