PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,354 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $38,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in PayPal by 65.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 3.2 %

PYPL opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.