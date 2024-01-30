PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Short Interest Up 16.4% in January

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,180,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 30,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.97. PDD has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $171.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78.
PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PDD will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
