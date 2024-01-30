PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Short Interest Up 16.4% in January

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,180,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 30,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

PDD Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.97. PDD has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $171.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PDD will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

