Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

PEB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.26%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $214,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $214,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,472 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $427,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

