Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Short Interest Up 17.1% in January

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,060,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 47,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 51.0% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,310 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

