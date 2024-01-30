Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.36%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

