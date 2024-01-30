PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of PennantPark Investment worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after buying an additional 295,060 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 252,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 146,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

Shares of PNNT opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $468.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.55. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNNT

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.