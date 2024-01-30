Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,783 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.34% of Pentair worth $36,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,414,000 after buying an additional 446,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,769,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $73.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

