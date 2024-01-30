Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after buying an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.6% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,990,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,067 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% during the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,016 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,666,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,147,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after buying an additional 2,269,946 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

