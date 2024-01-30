Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $161.29. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

