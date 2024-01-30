Piper Sandler Downgrades IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Neutral

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $525.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $532.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.92. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $568.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

