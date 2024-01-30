Plains All American Pipeline Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 59,403 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,470% compared to the average daily volume of 2,311 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 79.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

