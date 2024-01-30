Plains GP Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 35,141 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,700% compared to the average daily volume of 1,952 call options.
PAGP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.
Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.56.
Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.18%.
Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
