POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) and Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Financial Comparison

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobix Labs and POET Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobix Labs N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A POET Technologies $550,000.00 90.39 -$21.04 million ($0.55) -2.13

Mobix Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than POET Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mobix Labs and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobix Labs N/A N/A -20.70% POET Technologies -2,526.04% -184.98% -147.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mobix Labs and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobix Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

POET Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 541.03%. Given POET Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Mobix Labs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Mobix Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of POET Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of Mobix Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mobix Labs beats POET Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc. provides connectivity solutions for mmWave 5G and high-bandwidth cable networks. Its products include true xero active optical cables, helps in fiber optic connectivity; true 5G chipset, and FR4 PCB antenna series, provides solutions to automotive, small cells, repeaters, access points, industrial IoT, medical, and consumer products; and Mobix labs technology, provides next generation 5G telecommunications services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

