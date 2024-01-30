Polar Capital Technology (LON:PCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,725.00

Polar Capital Technology (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,725 ($34.64) and last traded at GBX 2,700 ($34.32), with a volume of 172096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,695 ($34.26).

Polar Capital Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,517.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,334.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3,292.68 and a beta of 0.52.

About Polar Capital Technology

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

