Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Stock Up 7.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $64,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Portage Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Portage Biotech will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

