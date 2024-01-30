PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCH opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCH. Raymond James lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

