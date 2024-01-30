PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.
PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance
NASDAQ PCH opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $54.44.
PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 219.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
