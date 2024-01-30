Precision Drilling (PD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.80 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$81.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.72. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$56.42 and a 1-year high of C$108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James set a C$137.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$122.25.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

